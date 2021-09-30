Mitsubishi PH opens new dealership in Cordon City, Isabela

Car buyers in Region II will be pleased to know that Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has opened a brand-new dealership in the area.

Located in Cordon City, Isabela, the Japanese carmaker’s latest facility is situated along the National Highway in Barangay Malapat. Its aesthetic reflects the company’s global brand identity, and it features a clean four-car showroom where interested customers can check out its latest models. There’s also a generous amount of parking spaces for visitors dropping by.

The new dealership will be under the management of SJ Legacy Motors (SJLMI). In a statement, SJLMI CEO Amando San Juan promised to take customer service to “new heights.”

“Through the 45 years of existence of our group, it has been our mission to provide our customers with a worry-free ownership experience through world-class vehicles, parts, and after-sales services,” he said.

“The addition of this new Mitsubishi dealership, hopefully, the first of many, is a privilege that will only motivate us to take this mission to new heights of customer delight.”

Clean, spacious, and at a convenient location along the National Highway? You’d be hard-pressed to ask for more from a newly opened dealership.

