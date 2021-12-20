Mitsubishi PH receives Safety Seal from DOLE

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) has ramped up its health and safety protocols throughout this pandemic, and now it has received a Safety Seal from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The Safety Seal certifies that an establishment or institution observes the minimum public health standards or has successfully integrated with StaySafe.ph. MMPC has passed both, making it the first automotive manufacturer to have received the certification. Note, however, that Volvo Philippines’ Makati showroom has also received the same recognition a couple of months back.

“Mitsubishi has always put a premium on safety not just in the engineering of our cars but also in the way we conduct business. That is why MMPC, being the longest staying automotive company in the country, wants to do its part to be alongside Filipinos transitioning into the new normal,” said MMPC president and CEO Takeshi Hara. “We make it a point to maintain only the highest standards when it comes to health and safety at the workplace. Through it we create a space with minimal hazards that enable positivity and productivity among our employees.”

PHOTO BY Mitsubishi Motors Philippines

The certification covers MMPC’s Santa Rosa Plant and Parts Warehouse and will be valid for six months upon issuance. After this period, MMPC will have to file for renewal and undergo rigorous inspection once again.

“COVID-19 has taught us many important lessons, one in particular is the importance of emotional well-being,” added Hara. “Through our newly issued DOLE certification, we want to offer peace of mind and assure our customers, partners and the general public that Mitsubishi Motors takes safety very seriously.”

