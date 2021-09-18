Volvo PH receives DOLE’s Safety Seal Certification

Safety is something Volvo is known for around the world. But here in the Philippines, safe cars aren’t the only things the Swedish carmaker has in its portfolio—it now also provides certified safe spaces for its clientele.

Volvo Philippines has just earned its Safety Seal Certification from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). The company’s headquarters in Makati City is now a DOLE-certified ‘safe spot’ for customers who wish to visit the showroom and service center.

PHOTO BY Volvo Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

In addition to renovating its showroom, the company also launched its Volvo Concierge online services at the start of the pandemic to provide assistance to its customers without the need for face-to-face interactions. This made Volvo the first luxury automotive brand in the country to have a “client-focused program” that provided technical assistance to its customers online.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We want our customers to feel that legendary care for people that Volvo is known for through the service and structural changes that we have taken,” shares Volvo marketing head Christopher Yu. “With the Safety Seal certification, we want our clients to feel even safer when they come over for a visit.”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.