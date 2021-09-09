Mitsubishi PH is offering the pre-refresh Mirage at P28k DP this month

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) is rolling out low down payment deals for the month of September. If you’re currently in the market for a brand-new vehicle—be it a small hatchback or a large workhorse—you might want to check this out.

Through MMPC’s ‘September Blowout’ promo, select variants of the Mirage, Xpander Cross, Strada, Montero Sport, and L300 can be had for low all-in DPs.

The Montero Sport GLS 2WD AT is available at P168,000 DP, while the Strada GLS 2WD MT at P88,000 DP. If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Xpander Cross can be yours for a low P78,000 down payment, or the Mirage GLX CVT—the hatch, not the facelifted G4—at P28,000 DP. Meanwhile, if it’s cargo you’re looking to haul, the L300 (with an FB body) is being offered at P88,000 DP.

So, are any of these deals worth checking out? You can check out the official promo page for more details.

