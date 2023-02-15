Mober is now Nespresso’s delivery partner in PH

Is your Nespresso capsule stash running low? If you’re planning on having your stock replenished via delivery, you can rest easy knowing the coffee company’s local delivery partner is making an effort to reduce its impact on the environment.

This is because Mober, which inked a deal with Nespresso to handle the company’s on-ground deliveries last December, is already incorporating electric vehicles into its local fleet.

Right now, the Mober fleet is already using 20 EV units. Each Mober electric van can travel up to 230km, while the company’s electric trucks can reach 280km. Mober also claims that its EVs require less maintenance and have lower operating costs compared to delivery vehicles that run on internal combustion engines.

“We aim to catalyze a transition to zero-emissions mid and last-mile delivery in the Philippines. By switching to electric vehicles, Nespresso is set to eliminate hundreds of tons of CO2 emissions yearly, and this is just the beginning for us,” Mober founder and CEO Dennis Ng said in a statement.

And in case you missed it, Mober is now responsible for fulfilling Ikea’s Philippine deliveries as well.

