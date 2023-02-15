BMW i8 towed away by MMDA for illegal parking has expired LTO registration, too

If you’ve been anywhere near the Internet the 24 hours, you’ve probably already come across reports of a German sports car being towed away for illegal parking. Apparently, that wasn’t the vehicle’s only violation, either.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija revealed in a television interview that the vehicle—a BMW i8—was also driving around with an expired Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration.

“Nalaman namin, these are incentives that they give to people with highest sales sa company nila and this was given to them or leased to them or lent to them to use as an incentive,” Nebrija explained on Frontline sa Umaga.

“Pero it’s their responsibility to register it yearly. So, apparently, hindi nila ni-register, kung sino man ‘yung nagda-drive na ‘yun, and then they keep on blaming the company,” the official added.

“Kapag nahuli ‘yan, yes, it’s owned, it might be owned by the company, but the responsibility lies on you as the user.”

We can’t imagine that the i8’s owner is happy about the attention his unit is receiving. After all, how many of these things are even here in the Philippines?

