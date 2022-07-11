Leaf owners can charge their EVs at the newly opened Nissan Manila Bay dealership

More and more Leaf charging stations are becoming available in the country, with the latest one located at Nissan Philippines’ (NPI) newly opened dealership, Nissan Manila Bay.

The new facility is under Gateway Group, NPI’s exclusive Leaf dealer partner. The charging station in Nissan Manila Bay will be available to all Leaf customers, and trained experts are assigned and on standby to assist clients.

In addition to the Leaf charger, the facility also features a six-car showroom and nine service bays. Officially NPI’s 53rd dealership in the country, Nissan Manila Bay is located at Block 2 Lot 31 Bradco Avenue, Aseana City, Parañaque City.

“I am glad to be part of Nissan Manila Bay’s inauguration as this is another mark of our brand's strong growth in the Philippines,” said Nissan Motor Japan-ASEAN Management Committee chairperson and executive vice president Asako Hoshino. “This is a remarkable step towards our brand promise of Innovation for Excitement, as we expand our Philippine dealer network. We are excited to get this fully operational.”

“Nissan and Gateway had a wonderful relationship and accomplishments over the years, and I know we can build on those successes as we grow the Nissan brand together,” said NPI Juan Manuel Hoyos. “Through this dealership, we hope to meet the needs of our customers and make our products and services more accessible to them. As we continue to expand in the country, we hope to continuously support them and our partners.”

