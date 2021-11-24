Nissan PH has a zero-interest payment plan on the 370Z and discounts on the Navara this month

If you’re currently in the market for a brand-new pickup, van, SUV, or sports car, you might want to check out Nissan Philippines’ (NPI) latest offerings.

For the month of November, NPI is rolling out low down payment deals, low monthly amortization plans, and zero-interest financing terms on the Navara, X-Trail, Urvan, and 370Z.

The Navara can be had for as low as P98,000 DP or a monthly amortization of P21,888. The X-Trail, meanwhile, is being offered at P230,000 off its SRP for outright cash payments. The 370Z Nismo can then be had with zero-interest plans on up to 36-month terms.

Zero cash-out deals on select models, as well as free monthly amortization perks, are also up for grabs through the new promo. Purchases also come with free chattel mortgage fees and free comprehensive insurance for the first year. If you want to see more, you can check out more details on the company’s promo page here. Did any of these catch your eyes, readers?

