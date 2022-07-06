NLEX Candaba Viaduct to undergo major repairs starting July 11

Motorists who pass through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) regularly, take note: The NLEX Candaba Viaduct will be undergoing major repairs starting July 11, 2022.

The upcoming road repairs include an urgent major safety upgrade of the southbound portion of the viaduct. The NLEX Corporation didn’t mention which specific lanes will be closed, but it announced heavy vehicles with 12 wheels or more or weigh more than 33 tons will be rerouted.

The rerouting scheme will supposedly affect the San Fernando and San Simon toll plazas. You can check out the alternate routes below. Take note that window hours for trucks are only 10am-4pm and 9pm-5am.

Route 1

From Angeles/San Fernando, take the Olongapo-Gapan Road passing through Mexico, Sta. Ana, Arayat, Cabiao, San Isidro, and Gapan, Nueva Ecija

At Gapan, turn right toward Maharlika highway and pass through San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael

At San Rafael, turn left at Plaridel Bypass Road

Enter NLEX at Balagtas Interchange

Route 2

From Mabalacat, take the Mabalacat-Magalang Road

At Magalang, turn right toward Magalang-Arayat Road

At Arayat, take Olongapo-Gapan Road toward Cabiao, San Isidro, and Gapan

At Gapan, turn right toward Maharlika Highway and pass through San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael

At San Rafael, turn left at Plaridel Bypass Road

There will be additional patrol personnel and traffic marshals deployed in the area, and more signage and traffic updates will be put up along the expressway so as to minimize slowdowns.

“The safety of our motorists has always been our topmost priority. That’s why we conduct regular monitoring and implement necessary repairs and enhancements of our roads and bridges,” said NLEX Corporation president J. Luigi Bautista.

“Upon the inspection and reassessment of AMH Philippines, our engineering consultant, the southbound viaduct is still being adversely affected by heavy loads and in the interest of public safety, there is an immediate precautionary need to restrict the weight of vehicles traveling on it, while the retrofitting of the structure is ongoing.”

NLEX Candaba Viaduct road repairs and rerouting:

