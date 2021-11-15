Fuel alert: Gasoline prices to drop by P0.90/L tomorrow

Week after week after week we saw fuel prices in our market skyrocket, but now it’s finally starting to make a slight turn for the better. Various fuel companies have just announced that tomorrow, November 16, 2021, the prices of gasoline products will drop yet again.

Gasoline prices will go down by P0.90 per liter tomorrow—not a lot, but at least it’s better than going up. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will remain unchanged. This marks two consecutive weeks that the prices of neither product shot up, so that should be a welcome sign.

Petron, Caltex, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, and Unioil have all released advisories regarding the matter. Once other companies make their announcements, we’ll update this story. If you’re waiting for announcements from other fuel brands, you can check back here every now and then.

