PH fuel price update: Gasoline dips by P0.75/L, diesel by P2.80/L

Finally
by Drei Laurel | 6 hours ago
Motorists are finally getting some relief in 2023, with both gasoline and diesel going down in price starting January 10. That’s tomorrow, in case you can’t be bothered to look at the calendar.

Caltex, Seaoil, and Cleanfuel have all released their respective fuel price updates. The price of gasoline is dipping by P0.75 per liter, while diesel will cost P2.80 per liter less.

These changes are a big positive following last week’s update: Gasoline went up by P2.90/L, and diesel by P2.10/L.

Hopefully, prices continue to trend downward next week as well. Emphasis on ‘hopefully.’ 

Philippine fuel prices: January 10 to 22, 2023:

Grab apologizes for users’ booking difficulties during 2022 holiday rush
    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

