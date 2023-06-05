PH fuel price update: Gas to roll back by P0.60/L, diesel by P0.30/L effective June 6

Drive a gasoline-powered vehicle? Hold on tight, because the price adjustments for the week ahead have just been released.

According to the latest advisory from various fuel companies, gasoline prices will experience a decrease of P0.60 per liter for the week of June 6 to 12, 2023. On the other hand, diesel prices will go down by P0.30 per liter, providing a brief respite for diesel-powered vehicle owners, while kerosene prices are set to decrease by P0.60 per liter.

How does this affect net fuel price changes for the year so far? Effective tomorrow, diesel prices will have gone down by a net P5.35 per liter since the beginning of 2023. However, gasoline prices will have seen a net increase of P5.50 per liter since the start of the year.

As always, it’s important to note that fuel prices may vary depending on location and the brand of the fuel station. Planning to top up just enough for the day’s drive? We know that tight budgets sometimes leave us no choice otherwise, but here’s why buying fuel ‘tingi-tingi’ style is hurting your car. If you want to try stretching your tank of fuel over a longer distance, check out these fuel-saving tips.

We’re compiling the official advisories from various fuel companies below. Check back here for updates throughout the week.

Philippine fuel prices: June 6 to 12, 2023

