PH fuel price update: Gas to go up by P1.40/L, diesel to go down by P0.50/L this week

Own a diesel-powered vehicle? You live to see another week, as pump prices will be going down tomorrow. If your car or motorcycle runs on gas, though, we have unfortunate news for you.

For the week of November 8 to 15, the prices of diesel products in the Philippines will go down by P0.50 per liter. For this period, the prices of gasoline products will go up by P1.40 per liter. This comes after the measly price rollback from last week.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P17.25/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P63.85 to P73.15 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, will have had a net price increase of P36.30/L, with current pump prices ranging from P73.25 to P82.20 per liter.

We’re compiling the advisories from various fuel companies below. Scroll down further for more details.

Philippine fuel prices, November 8 to 15, 2022:

