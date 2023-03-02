Filipina motoring journalist selected as Women’s World Car of the Year judge

International Women’s Month has officially begun, and we have some stellar news to start it off: Filipina motoring journalist Genevieve Tiu has been selected as a Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) judge.

Tiu is a journalist and video producer at CarGuide.PH and a contributing writer for PhilStar Wheels. She now joins the WWCOTY jury consisting of 64 female automotive journalists from 46 different countries. Tiu is the first to ever represent the Philippines on the jury.

The press release reads: “Gen has been immersed in the automotive world largely through business, having grown up in a company that is involved in the automotive aftermarket industry. Through this, her experience extends from business development and collaborations with car manufacturers, PR and communications, media relations, and, of course, her work as a motoring journalist.”

The WWCOTY aims to recognize the best automobiles each year “while also giving a voice to women in the automotive world.” Recently, WWCOTY awarded the Ford Ranger as the best 4x4 and pickup. In previous years, it also granted the Land Rover Defender and the Mazda 3 with the ‘Supreme Winner’ title.

You can check out the WWCOTY’s official post below.

Congratulations, Gen!

Genevieve Tiu selected as Women’s World Car of the Year judge:

