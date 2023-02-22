2023 Ford Ranger voted Women’s World Car of the Year’s best pickup

The world’s top female motoring journalists have spoken. For 2023, the Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) best 4x4 and pickup is the Ford Ranger.

The American truck was voted this year’s top pickup offering by a panel of 63 women motoring writers from 45 countries across the globe. According to WWCOTY, the 2023 Ranger is both “stylish and charismatic” and “efficient as an off-roader, but more practical thanks to its cargo box.”

“Having worked on the new Ranger right from the beginning, I know how much customer feedback was poured into the truck to ensure it was fit for work, family, and play,” Natasha Milner, Ford Ranger and Everest platform manager said in a statement after the model’s win.

“And, as a mother, I can fully appreciate the truck’s practicality and versatility. Thank you to the Women’s World Car of the Year jury for this award, which recognizes Ranger’s global appeal and ultimate capability.”

This year’s other winners include the Kia Niro, which won WWCOTY’s Best Urban Car award, and the Audi RS3 which was named Best Performance Car. Below is a more detailed list of the 2023 WWCOTY winners.

Women’s World Car of the Year 2023 winners

Urban Car 2023 - Kia Niro Performance Car 2023 - Audi RS3 Family SUV 2023 - Jeep Avenger Large Car 2023 - Citroën C5 X Large SUV 2023 - Nissan X-Trail 4x4 and Pickup 2023 - Ford Ranger

Do you agree with this year’s WWCOTY picks? Let us know in the comment section.

