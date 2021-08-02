Mobil now has an official distributor in the Philippines

Expect a more aggressive marketing campaign in the Philippines from Mobil, after local firm McKupler has been designated by the former’s mother company in the US as the authorized local distributor of the premium lubricant.

Mobil-branded commercial and consumer lubricants have found their way into our market for over 130 years, but this will be the first time that Exxon Mobil Corporation (ExxonMobil), a Texas-based multinational oil and gas firm, will have an exclusive distributor in the country.

McKupler is a joint venture company by Kupler Industries of the Philippines and McLarens Lubricants of Sri Lanka—a partnership that has existed for the past 60 years and has brought in advanced technological knowledge on oil products for the local market. The two entities won the bidding last year.

The agreement also authorizes McKupler to fully integrate Mobil products and services into the local automotive and industrial sectors, as the brand bats for stronger market presence.

PHOTO BY McKupler

Here are the products that McKupler is offering:

Mobil 1 – synthetic oil (5W-30) for luxury and sports cars with gasoline-fed engines; Racing 4T for motorcycles with big engine displacements

– synthetic oil (5W-30) for luxury and sports cars with gasoline-fed engines; Racing 4T for motorcycles with big engine displacements Mobil Delvac – for diesel engines

– for diesel engines Mobile Super – semi-synthetic oil for vehicles with either diesel or gasoline engines frequently used for city driving

– semi-synthetic oil for vehicles with either diesel or gasoline engines frequently used for city driving Mobile Super Moto - engine oils for motorcycles 200cc and below

McKupler will also be catering to high-quality lubricant needs for manufacturing, fleet, and agriculture. The company’s head office is located in Bonifacio Global City, while its satellite offices and warehouses are in Bulacan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao City, and Parañaque.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

