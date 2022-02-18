More than 290,000 vehicles were sold in PH in 2021

The Philippine automotive industry took a huge hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From 457,110 vehicles sold in 2019, the total dropped to a dismal 244,274 the following year.

Now that 2021 has concluded, though, we have reasons to remain optimistic about the industry’s recovery.

The reports from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) are in, and these show that the industry posted significant year-on-year growth with a total of 292,842 units sold n 2021. While it’s still far from the pre-pandemic totals, that’s still good for an increase of around 50,000 cars.

To no surprise, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) remains on top with 129,667 units sold, accounting for nearly half of the industry total. The figure also marks a sales increase of more than 20,000 from the year prior.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines (MMPC) retains the second spot in 2021 with 37,548 vehicles sold, a slight increase from 37,336 total from 2020. Ford is one of the biggest gainers in 2021, having finsihed the year with 20,005 total vehicles sold. It moves three spots up to third.

Nissan Philippines (NPI) ended up a rank lower last year in fourth with 19,603 units sold. Suzuki Philippines (SPH) also drops a spot down finishing the year in fifth, but it increased its tally from 15,515 in 2020 to 19,393 in 2021. Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) and Honda Cars Philippines (HCPI) follow with 14,424 and 12,680 units sold, respectively.

For a more detailed look at all the numbers, you can check out the breakdown in the table below.

Total vehicles sold in PH in 2021: Per-brand breakdown

Brand Official distributor 2021 sales Toyota Toyota Motor Philippines 129,667 Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Motors Philippines 37,548 Ford Ford Motor Company Philippines 20,005 Nissan Nissan Philippines 19,603 Suzuki Suzuki Philippines 19,393 Isuzu Isuzu Philippines Corporation 14,424 Honda Honda Cars Philippines 12,680 Hyundai Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. 9,061 MG The Covenant Car Company 6,343 Geely Sojitz G Auto Philippines 6,104 Kia KP Motors Corporation 3,748 Foton Foton Motor Philippines 2,867 Hino Hino Motors Philippines 2,729 Mazda Bermaz Auto Philippines 1,448 Mercedes-Benz, Chrysler,

Dodge, Jeep, Ram Auto Nation Group 1,311 Fuso Sojitz Fuso Philippines 888 BMW SMC Asia Car Distributors 861 Chevrolet The Covenant Car Company 826 Subaru Motor Image Pilipinas 820 Volkswagen Automobile Central Enterprise 441 Jaguar Land Rover Coventry Motors Corporation 274 GAC Legado Motors 227 Peugeot Eurobrands Distributor 161 Lotus, Mini British United Automobiles 153 Kaicene Berjaya Auto Asia 140 Tata Pilipinas TAJ Auto Group 132 SsangYong SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines 110 JAC Treisenburg Auto Corporation 100 BAIC Universal Motors Corporation 33 MAN MAN Automotive Concessionaires Corporation 24 Others Others 721 Total 292,842

“Looking back at last year’s performance, the automotive industry has remained remarkably resilient with an overall growth of 20% compared with the same performance a year ago—that is no small feat indeed,” said CAMPI president Atty. Rommel Gutierrez. “The industry remains optimistic for a continued recovery this year from the COVID-19 pandemic downturn as progress on inoculation has provided hopes for a better outlook for the wider economy, but ‘business as usual’ is still unlikely as challenges remain at hand.”

“You cannot downplay the importance of mobility in the reopening of the economy, gradual though it may be,” said AVID President Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo. “With unwavering confidence in the market and in the quality of our product and service offerings, AVID members are determined to build on these gains and look forward to an even better normal in 2022.”

What are your predictions for 2022? Do you think we’ll continue to see this figure grow this year?

