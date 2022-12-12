PH fuel price update: Diesel rolls back by P3.40/L, gas by P1.70/L this week

Well, what do you know? We’re going to see yet another set of price rollbacks for both gasoline and diesel this week. It’s really beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The latest advisories are out, and it appears gasoline prices will be going down by P1.70 per liter for the week of December 13 to 19, 2022. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will drop by double at P3.40 per liter. This marks the fourth rollback in a row for gasoline and the eighth for diesel.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

2023 Honda Click 125 launched in PH with P80,900 SRP

This sleek Muji x Honda ebike is now in PH with an P89,998 price tag

After these set of rollbacks take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P13.25/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P59.85 to P70.15 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P25.60/L, with current pump prices ranging from P62.55 to P71.50 per liter.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We’re compiling the advisories from various fuel companies below. Keep your fingers crossed that we’ll be seeing more of these towards the end of the year.

Philippine fuel prices: December 13 to 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos