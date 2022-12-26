PH fuel price update: Gas up P0.95/L, diesel down P0.20/L this week

Last week’s oil price hike was disappointing. This week’s price adjustments are basically the same story. We had no good news for you to greet Christmas, and we’ll still have non to welcome the new year.

For the week of December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023, gasoline prices will go up by P0.95 per liter. The prices of diesel products, meanwhile, will be rolling back by P0.20 per liter. The former is a somewhat bearable increase but an increase nonetheless, while the latter is barely anything at all.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P14.90/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P61.50 to P71.80 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P28.30/L, with current pump prices ranging from P65.25 to P74.20 per liter.

We’re compiling the fuel advisories in this article as we have them. You can check them out below.

Philippine fuel prices: December 27, 2022 to January 3, 2023:

