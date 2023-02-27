PH fuel price update: Diesel to roll back by P1.30/L, gas by P0.70/L this week

Following last week’s fuel-price hikes, we’re going to see yet another set of rollbacks tomorrow.

Effective February 28, 2023, the prices of diesel products in the Philippines will go down by P1.30 per liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will drop by P0.70 per liter. This almost negates last week’s P1.50/L and P0.90/L increases for diesel and gas, respectively.

Following these adjustments, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P20.20/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P65.80 to P76.10 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P25.90/L, with current pump prices ranging from P62.85 to P71.80 per liter.

For more details, you can check out the advisories below.

Philippine fuel prices: February 28 to March 1, 2023

