PH fuel price update: Gas to shoot up by P2.80/L, diesel by P2.25/L this week

Well, this isn’t what we were hoping to see today. After last week’s small bump, the prices of gasoline and diesel products in the Philippines are set to go up big-time this week.

For the week of January 24 to 31, 2023, diesel prices will shoot up by a whopping P2.25 per liter. Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will see an even bigger increase of P2.80 per liter. This will mark the second time this month that pump prices will go up by more than P2.00/L.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P20.80/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P66.40 to P76.70 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P30.35/L, with current pump prices ranging from P67.30 to P76.25 per liter.

Time to head to the fuel stations, then. You can also check out the advisories from various fuel companies below.

Philippine fuel prices: January 24 to 31, 2023

