PH fuel price update: Gasoline up P1/L, diesel down P0.10/L this week

This roller-coaster of fuel prices just keeps going on and on this year. We’ll be seeing price hikes one week then get a set of rollbacks the next.

Tomorrow, March 14, 2023, gasoline prices in the Philippines will go up by P1.00 per liter. Diesel prices, meanwhile, will drop by a measly P0.10 per liter. The latter just feels like it’s being done for the sake of a ‘rollback’ of sorts. Sigh.

After these changes take effect, gasoline prices will have gone up by a net P21.60/L since the beginning of 2022, with prevailing retail pump prices ranging from P67.20 to P77.50 per liter for 91-octane gasoline. Diesel, meanwhile, has had a net price increase of P27.30/L, with current pump prices ranging from P64.25 to P73.20 per liter.

For more details, you can check out the advisories below.

Philippine fuel prices: February 28 to March 1, 2023

