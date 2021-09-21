This Japanese automotive warranty provider has its sights set on PH used car market

For many, the used car market is the most obvious entry into owning an automobile—especially now, when you consider all the uncertainty going around because of the COVID-19 pandemic. You’ll never know when a purchase like a brand-new vehicle will set you back longer than you anticipated.

That said, the secondhand car scene can also be murky waters for the uninitiated. There are plenty of bad deals out there just waiting for an inexperienced shopper to pull the trigger on them.

This is where Premium Warranty Services Philippines, Inc. (PWSPI) comes in. The company, which claims to be Japan’s number one automotive warranty provider, has entered the local market and has its sights set on our used car scene.

To sum it up, PWSPI will be offering warranty and inspection services to secondhand car customers. These include a 188-point used vehicle inspection to produce detailed reports on potential secondhand offerings, as well as a more premium inspection option. Eligible units can also be covered by a one- or two-year PWSPI warranty.

In a statement, PWSPI chairman Vince Socco said the company wants to make the used car buying experience as safe for customers as possible.

“Through our inspection and warranty services, we empower customers by assuring them of the quality of the used vehicles they are purchasing for a worry-free car ownership,” Socco said, adding the company wants to help sellers build stronger relationships with their buyers as well.

“The Filipino deserves—and demands—no less than the same world-class standards for pre-owned vehicle services offered in more developed countries.”

Would you avail of services like these if you ever had to buy a used car? Let us know in the comments.

