This warranty service is teaming up with Carousell to make buying used cars safer

Finding the right secondhand car for you can be much easier said than done. Remember: scouring the used vehicle market isn’t as straightforward as walking into a dealership. There are fewer guarantees and potentially more complications involved.

If you’re looking for a little extra surety in your search, checking out Carousell might help. The company is teaming up with Premium Warranty Services Philippines (PWSPI) to make buying vehicles on its platform safer and more transparent.

“Many Filipinos are in the market for used cars as an alternative to public transport or as an additional option for personal mobility,” PWSPI chairman Vince Socco said in a statement.

“By providing top-quality inspection and warranty services, PWSPI is able to bring a new level of transparency to the secondhand car market and help provide buyers with added peace of mind in both the buying and ownership experience.”

PHOTO BY Premium Warranty Services Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

PWSPI will certify the secondhard cars on Carousell and provide images of significant findings during the inspection process.

For a little extra, buyers also have the option of a PWSPI engine and transmission warranty or a comprehensive warranty that covers over 200 parts. The former starts at P5,100, while a full two-year comprehensive warranty on a three-year-old car can be had for P13,300.

“We want to make PWSPI inspection and warranty services easy to find and avail. Partnering with used car dealers and online autoportals in offering these services is the natural place to start,” Socco added.

Do you wish more used car sellers offered services like this?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.