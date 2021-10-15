Robinsons Malls is holding another group ride for cyclists later this month

If you’re one of those people who finds it easier working out in a group and happens to own a bicycle, Robinsons Malls has an upcoming event you might be interested in joining.

The company, together with the National Bike Organization (NBO), is holding another group ride for cyclists towards the end of the month. If you’ll recall, the two partnered earlier this year to hold a bike tour of Manila.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

This time, though, Robinsons Malls is taking the group a little further out. The event will kick off at Robinsons Metro East at 6am on October 24 (that’s a Sunday), and will take riders through the Sierra Madre mountain range. The final destination is Robinsons Place Antipolo in Rizal.

If you’re in need of supplies before the group sets out, the company says you can grab them at any of the open establishments near the East Deck meetup point. Riders looking to do a little stretching prior to hopping onto their bikes can do so around the mall’s newly opened lifestyle hub.

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

By the way, don’t think of this ride as anything of the competitive sort. Riders will have time to stop and take photos at stopovers like Valley Golf, Cloud 9, and San Pedro Calungsod Parish.

Should make for a nice, social way to sweat some pounds off. Anyone here planning to join this event?

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

PHOTO BY Robinsons Malls

