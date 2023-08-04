Scion Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala will head AC Motors

The automotive industy shifts again as a major player experiences a change in leadership. In an PSE disclosure, Ayala Corporation stated that Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, son of chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, has been “seconded to AC Industrials Technology Holdings to head the AC Motors Group.”

AC Motors is one of the premier automotive groups in the Philippines. It distributes the Volkswagen, Kia, and Maxus brands in our market. It also owns several Honda and Isuzu dealerships. In the motorcycle segment, it handles KTM and Husqvarna.

The Ayala scion is no stranger to the automotive industry. We remember seeing him attend one of the big launches of Volkswagen years ago.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Everything you need to know about the 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross

Vehicle owners won’t be penalized for unclaimed replacement plates, LTO clarifies

In perfect timing, AC Motors has invited us to a media roundtable next week in Makati. No details are disclosed on the invite, or any mention of who will be there. It simply says: “Join us as we usher in the future of electric mobility in the Philippines.” The ideal event to introduce a new leader, we think. And a new car brand, perhaps?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia

AC Motors has extensively promoted its Kia EV6 electric vehicle, pictured above, along with chargers built by its subsidiary. No EVs from Volkswagen have been announced for the local market so far, despite the VW EVs getting a lot of, ahem, buzz worldwide. But there are murmurs of a new brand being acquired by the AC Motors group, so stay tuned.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala fully joins an automotive industry at the cusp of a tectonic shift. Electrification is on everyone’s mind, but for now it’s limited to wealthy motorists buying BMWs, Audis, Lexus crossovers, and soon, Mercedes-Benzes. With the resources and automotive expertise of the conglomerate behind him, Zobel de Ayala can make his mark if he plays his cards right.