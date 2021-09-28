No, Shell PH is not giving P7,000 away to people who answer an online survey

Again, when something sounds way too good to be true, it probably is. Online scammers make a killing taking advantage of netizens who forget this rule, so always keep it in mind when you’re mindlessly scrolling through your social media feeds and checking your email.

If you’re a motorist, the latest online scam you should watch out for is one involving an online survey by Shell Philippines that promises P7,000 to anyone who answers it.

The company has released a statement warning everyone that it did not release such a survey and that this is actually a phishing scam. Look:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

“Please be diligent when clicking links that claim to be from Shell,” the Shell said on its official Facebook account.

“A phishing scam pretending to be a Shell survey with a cash reward is circulating online. This survey is not from Shell. Our offers are found only on our official platforms.”

Frankly, we wish we lived in a world where global corporations were handing out cold hard cash to people who answer a short survey. Sadly, we don’t. Be careful of what you click while you’re online lest you hand over your personal information to some shady individuals abroad.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.