Eyeing a brand-new crossover? MG and Shopee are raffling off a ZS to celebrate 9.9

Auto manufacturers handing out discounts, special financing packages, and accessories? These are common ways to go about promoting a car brand. Giving away brand-new vehicles? Not as much.

The latter, though, is what MG Philippines plans to do on Friday. Together with Shopee, the brand is raffling off a brand-new MG ZS Style MT crossover to celebrate 9.9 2022.

The best part is that any Shopee customer has a shot at driving the ZS home. All you need to do is buy an item on the platform before September 9. Once you do so, you will be given a unique code that will serve as your raffle entry. Keep in mind this is one code per unique purchase, so the more you buy, the bigger your chance of winning.

After you get your code/raffle entry, all that’s left for you to do is tune in to Shopee’s 9.9 Shopping Day Sale TV Special on GMA 7 at 9:35pm on Friday. The winner of the MG ZS raffle will be announced during this time.

To give you an idea of just how much is at stake here, the MG ZS Style MT carries a price tag of P818,888. It packs a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine capable of up to 112hp and 150Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual transmission. You can also buy the vehicle with a new turbo if you want.

Do you plan on tuning in to the raffle draw this Friday?

