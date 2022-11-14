The Singapore Motorshow is back after a three-year break

One of the biggest casualties in motoring during the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic? Car shows. With health and safety measures in place, it was simply impossible to hold them physically without causing a superspreader event. Understandable, we guess.

Thankfully, the industry is finally starting to get back to normal. Both the Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) and Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) both made comebacks in 2022—and that’s about it as far as local ones go.

If, however, you still haven’t gotten your fix of auto shows, you can still fly out to catch the 2022 Singapore Motorshow early next year.

Yes, the Singapore Motorshow is finally back after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will take place from January 12 to 15 next year at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition.

More than 50,000 visitors are expected to drop by the four-day motor show. More than 24 automotive brands are already confirmed for the event, including Audi, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota. This will also be the first Singapore Motor Show that will have Polestar as part of its lineup. And as usual, precision driver Russ Swift will be present to wow crowds with his prowess behind the wheel.

Tickets for the general public start at $8 SGD (P333), while children below 1.2 meters in height get in free of charge. Alternatively, you can splurge $12 SGD (P500) for a preview ticket if you want. Planning to drop by next year?

