SMC: There will be enough fuel supply throughout two-week ECQ

In a few days, enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) will be implemented once again in Metro Manila. This means that only authorized persons outside of residence (APORs) will be allowed to be out and about, and only a select few will be allowed to cross borders yet again.

However, despite there being limited movement around the metro, San Miguel Corporation (SMC)—the parent company of Petron Corporation—has assured that it is prepared to supply enough fuel throughout the two-week ECQ period.

Most of us need not worry because we’ll all be staying at home anyway, but adequate fuel during this time will be vital in ensuring unhampered movement of essential goods such as food and medical supplies and equipment. It will also ensure that the public transport vehicles available will be able to operate to serve APORs this ECQ.

“I would like to personally assure everyone that we have enough food inventory to last even many months. We’ve had a lot of learning from last year and we adjusted the way we operate. We are better prepared for sudden disruptions,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “As we did during the previous ECQs, we have business continuity plans in place that will allow for essential, critical operations to continue under the strictest safety protocols. This assures our government and the public that for our part, we can continuously provide food, power, and fuel during this critical time.”

