DOTr: Motorcycle taxis, TNVS still allowed to operate during ECQ

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has now announced the full guidelines on transport for the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period in Metro Manila. Take note, readers, especially if you’re an authorized person outside of residence (APOR).

The DOTr confirmed that the current public transport supply and capacities in ECQ areas will be retained, but stricter health protocols will be imposed. APORs are advised to always bring the necessary IDs and documents, while non-APORs are reminded that they will still not be permitted to travel.

Motorcycle taxis and TNVS will still be allowed to operate during ECQ. The LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 will also continue operations, although more marshals will be deployed for stricter enforcement of health protocols and APOR identification.

Tricycles are only allowed a maximum of one passenger inside the sidecar, subject to the approval of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the respective LGUs.

For individuals scheduled to receive their vaccines during this ECQ period, note that you are considered as an APOR and will be allowed to go out for vaccination. As for those looking to take public transport in the coming days, be advised that commuters who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to ride the LRT-2, MRT-3, or PNR for free from August 3 to 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, for people living outside of the ECQ areas but within the Greater Manila bubble, be reminded that travel in and out of the bubble will still not be allowed for non-APORs. The DILG recently announced that quarantine control points will be placed at the borders of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna, and Cavite. Only cargo trucks, delivery vehicles, and other APORs will be able to cross.

