DOTr: Vaccinated passengers get free LRT-2, MRT-3, PNR rides

Authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may ride the LRT-2, the MRT-3, and the PNR for free from August 3 to 20, 2021.

The announcement was made by the Department of Transportation today, August 2.

Eligible passengers must present their vaccination cards at the stations to avail themselves of free rides. Again, even those who have received only the first dose of a two-dose vaccine are qualified. On a related note, the Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier announced that individuals with scheduled vaccinations are considered APOR, and are thus allowed out to get the jab. Make sure you have proof of your confirmed appointment with you.

Vaccinated persons waiting to embark on their journeys at seaports and airports will also be given free coffee, water, and snacks, the DOTr added. Meanwhile, the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange will not be collecting terminal fees from buses passing through the facility beginning today.

Below are some other details regarding Metro Manila’s return to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20, 2021:

Metro Manila ECQ, August 2021

