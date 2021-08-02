Return to ECQ: Will LGUs recognize old quarantine passes or issue new ones?

Do you still have your old quarantine pass from the last time your local government (LGU) was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ)? Hopefully, your answer is yes, because there’s a chance you may need it again when Metro Manila shifts back to ECQ on August 6.

During Malacañang Palace’s weekly press briefing, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos shared that it will be up to each LGU to determine whether they will recognize old quarantine passes or issue new ones.

According to Abalos, it is too late for a uniform quarantine pass for all of Metro Manila to be implemented as its return to ECQ is right around the corner.

“Siguro ang gagawin ng each LGU, it will really depend if they will use the old ones or will issue new ones through their barangay captains,” Abalos said during the briefing.

“They’ve got their own procedures here eh. Kasi if you’re going to have one for the whole of Metro Manila, it might be too late. We only have five days to go before ECQ.”

If you’ll recall, quarantine passes were vital to getting around Metro Manila the last time it was placed under ECQ, with everything from checkpoints to groceries requiring individuals to present one before being let through.

No longer have yours? You might want to get to looking for it. Chances are LGUs will begin releasing guidelines as we move closer to August 6. As always, stay at home unless absolutely necessary and mask up when you do need to go out.

