MMDA: Curfew hours will be 8pm–4am once ECQ begins on August 6

It’s official: Once the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) kicks in again on August 6, Metro Manila’s curfew hours will be from 8pm to 4am.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos shared the news today during Malacañang Palace’s noontime press briefing, saying Metro Manila mayors voted unanimously in favor of the adjusted curfew hours.

“Well, nag-usap-usap na po ang mga alkalde. Napagbotohan po ito and unanimous po sila,” Abalos said. “Starting August 6, magiging 8pm up to 4am po ang curfew.”

The current curfew hours are 10pm to 4am. Below are some other details regarding Metro Manila’s return to ECQ you may find useful:

Metro Manila ECQ, August 2021

As always, stay safe out there.

