SMC regularizes 25,000 workers, receives special recognition from DOLE

San Miguel Corporation (SMC), the company that distributes BMW cars and motorcycles and operates a few major tollways, has just received special recognition from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

SMC has officially hired and regularized about 25,000 workers from its third-party service provider, giving said individuals full employee benefits under its new Operations, Maintenance, and Management (OMM) companies. This move is part of SMC’s Business Reintegration program, through which the company has now ended agreements with third-party providers of “non-core, auxiliary operations.”

The DOLE also credits SMC for institutionalizing its Group-wide Labor Laws Compliance System, which strengthens labor compliance among its business, contractors, sub-contractors, suppliers, and business partners.

“We are very grateful to DOLE secretary Sylvestre Bello III for recognizing SMC’s efforts to protect and help our workers and employees,” said SMC president Ramon S. Ang. “Whether it is investing in major projects that will help our country and boost our economy; helping our communities and disadvantaged sectors, looking after the environment, or taking care of our own employees—San Miguel will always do its part to help in nation-building.”

PHOTO BY San Miguel Corporation

SMC was cited for its efforts to help employees cope with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company extended various economic assistance programs and also invested in its own RT-PCR testing laboratory for the regular testing of its employees. SMC also hired over 100 medical professionals and deployed them to the company’s employee vaccination sites, as well as to different local government units to aid in the country’s vaccination drive.

“For many decades now, malasakit has been our company’s core value. It is ingrained in the minds and hearts of our employees because our company always strives to show them malasakit,” added Ang. “Our Business Reintegration program, labor-law compliance, and pandemic efforts are all ways that we live this value. We are committed to continuing to make a positive, sustainable, and lasting difference in the lives of our fellow Filipinos.”

