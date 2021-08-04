Spotify is now offering P26 weekly, P7 daily prepaid plans

Been on the fence about getting a Spotify subscription? Here’s one package you might want to consider: Spotify Premium Mini.

This is the audio streaming provider’s new “bite-sized” prepaid plan that allows users to subscribe for one day or one week at a time. One-day plans cost P7, while one-week plans cost P26. Either subscription lets you use Spotify on one mobile device at a time and unlocks almost all the benefits included in the standard Premium plan.

Apart from getting ad-free music and unlimited skips on mobile, Premium Mini subscribers can also listen in with up to five friends via Spotify’s new Group Session feature. But more important, Premium Mini allows users to download up to 30 songs on one device for offline use—a nifty feature if you’re always on the go, or if you’re working from home and your crappy Internet just suddenly gives up on you.

The new plan can be availed via the Spotify app or official website and clicking the ‘Get Mini’ link. Payments can be made via PayMaya, GCash, or through your postpaid plan.

What do you think of this one? Will you be trying this out?

