Subaru customers can avail of discounts on after-sales services and repairs this October

Motor Image Pilipinas (MIP)—the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in the country—is celebrating the Kansha Festival 2021, and it has now announced that there will be aftersales promos and discounts available from October 1 to 30.

Subaru owners who have their cars’ belt, suspension, brake, steering, A/C, cooling, and fluids serviced or replaced are entitled to up to 30% discount, depending on the number of products purchased. A 20% off on labor for all items is also available.

MIP is also offering free tire rotation and inspection of brakes, drive belts, batteries, and air filters when customers avail of the Oil Change Package. This package includes five liters of fully synthetic Motul engine oil, oil-change labor, and washer drain plug and oil-filter replacement.

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MIP has now also launched its Contactless Service for Subaru customers. The aftersales initiative seeks to reduce exposure for customers during service appointments, from scheduling to actual vehicle servicing.

Customers may book schedules online or over the phone. Upon arrival at the dealership, they may simply drop off their vehicles and leave immediately. They will be updated via call, text message, or email regarding the progress of their vehicle’s service or repair.

Once finished, post-service discussions will be done over the phone, and payments may be made online. An online gate pass shall be issued to the customer, which will then be presented upon return to the dealership to pick up the serviced vehicle.

The company’s statement reads: “Subaru’s Contactless Service program further reinforces the brand’s commitment to prioritizing its customers’ safety and well-being above all else, not just as they use their vehicles, but throughout the entire ownership experience as well.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Motor Image Pilipinas

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.