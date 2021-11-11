Subaru PH is offering special deals on the XV, Forester, and Evoltis this month

Considering buying a brand-new Subaru before the year ends? If so, you’re in luck. Motor Image Pilipinas, the country’s official Subaru distributor, is currently offering special deals on several of its models this month.

The vehicles and their corresponding promos are as follows:

2022 Subaru XV 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT

P20,710 monthly payments P269,000 downpayment P210,000 outright cash savings

2022 Subaru Forester 2.0 i-L EyeSight CVT

P21,036 monthly payments P275,000 downpayment P210,000 outright cash savings Combination of P130,000 outright cash savings, a GT Lite Kit, and P40,000 worth of service vouchers

2022 Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight CVT

P23,050 monthly payments P110,000 outright cash savings

2022 Subaru Forester 2.0 i-S EyeSight GT Edition CVT

P30,000 outright cash savings

2022 All-New Subaru Evoltis 2.4 Touring EyeSight CVT

1. Zero interest for 12 months at 40% downpayment

2. P100,000 outright cash savings

Customers who book an appointment or visit a showroom to talk with a sales consultant will receive special Subaru merchandise upon arrival. Those who complete a test drive, meanwhile, will also receive another branded item. For more information, you can visit your nearest Subaru showroom.

