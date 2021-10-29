Autohub Group launches new Suzuki Auto BGC Satellite

Autohub Group is on a roll this month. Shortly after opening its new multi-brand showroom in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), it has inaugurated yet another facility in the area: the Suzuki Auto BGC Satellite.

The new satellite boasts a 629sqm floor area with a two-car showroom and two dedicated service bays. With its opening, it becomes the first Suzuki dealership in Autohub Group’s portfolio.

“It is with great pride and honor to finally have the Suzuki brand in the Autohub Group’s roster of automotive dealerships,” said Zoomhub (Suzuki Auto BGC) president Willy Tee Ten. “The Autohub Group shares Suzuki Philippines’ vision to be the preferred brand and the automotive group of choice. Providing innovative solutions, quality and trendsetting products, and of course, reliable services for our clients so we can ensure the best interests and returns for all our stakeholders.”

“Let me be the first to extend Suzuki’s appreciation to Zoomhub for your continued support in our efforts in making Suzuki products and services more widely accessible to our Filipino brothers and sisters,” said Suzuki Philippines vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “With this first dealership under your group, I firmly believe that this will go a long way because of your vast experience and at the same time with the strong support of our partners who are here with us now.”

The Suzuki Auto BGC Satellite is located at Block 15 Rizal Drive, Crescent Park, West Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. To those in the area who are in the market for a new Suzuki, will you be checking this new place out?

