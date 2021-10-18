Autohub’s new BGC showroom houses Mini, Vespa, Triumph, Rolls-Royce under one roof

In addition to introducing the new Vespa Sprint S and revamping Mini Philippines’ lineup, Autohub Group has now also unveiled its new showroom.

The 2,182sqm facility located at 32nd Street, Bonifacio Global City houses the company’s automotive and motorcycle brands. This includes the aforementioned Vespa and Mini as well as Triumph, Shelby, Rolls-Royce, and Lotus Cars.

Cars and motorcycles from Autohub’s flagship brands are now on display at the “all-in-one” showroom. The company says the new showroom will also be the venue for Autohub-wide activities and celebrations in the future.

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

Autohub has already opened its first two Mitsubishi dealerships earlier this year and has shared that it will be launching new Suzuki and Fuso showrooms soon.

“Anything more we have up in our sleeves is something that our client base will have to wait for and look forward to. Because in Autohub, we don’t stop,” said Autohub Group president Willy Tee Ten. “We will continue to grow to be able to serve our customers better and we will continue to serve them as one.”

If you want to see more of the new Autohub showroom, you can check out more photos below.

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

PHOTO BY Autohub Group

