Mini PH revamps lineup with the new 3-Door, 5-Door, Convertible

Mini Philippines has revamped its roster with the launch of the refreshed Mini Cooper. The range consists of seven variants in total, all of which have received some slight aesthetic and technological enhancements.

Headlining the new lineup are the 3-Door, the 5-Door, and the Convertible. The exterior tweaks are similar across all three models. The grille now sits a bit lower than before, and the chrome strip enclosing it has been replaced with a gloss-black trim that tapers all the way down to the air intakes underneath. These intakes are now bigger with a new vertical pattern, while thin vents take the place of the fog lamps to give the front bumper a much sharper look overall.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

Inside the cabin, all three models get a Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel, a multifunctional five-inch instrument cluster, and an 8.8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. A wireless charger is also available here.

The vehicles have also been given a new Driving Assistant package that comes as an option. The suite includes tech such as forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane-departure warning.

PHOTO BY Dinzo Tabamo

The John Cooper Works 3-Door and John Cooper Works Convertible also get some upgrades. The two boast minor exterior changes, particularly with a new hexagonal grille, larger side openings, and new bumper strips. They feature the same interior improvements as the other Cooper models, but their infotainment systems are paired with 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound setups. A new Zesty Yellow color options is available on the Convertible as well.

No changes to the powertrains have been made. The 3-Door and 5-Door still come with a 1.5-liter in-line-three turbocharged gasoline engine that generates 136hp and 220Nm of torque. Cooper S variants and the Convertible pack a 2.0-liter four-pot turbopetrol capable of 192hp and 280Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. As for the John Cooper Works models, those still pack a 228hp, 320Nm 2.0-liter turbopetrol mated to an eight-speed automatic.

What do you guys think of the new Mini lineup? You can check out the full price list, as well as more photos of these models, below.

“Today, Mini is kicking things up a notch in the Philippines with its biggest launch to date. With 7 new variants across the range, there is a MINI for everyone,” said Autohub Group president Willy Tee Ten. “These cars are premium, urban, and thrillingly playful. No matter which version you choose, you will see a great leap in modern design, technology and pure MINI-ness while staying true to its iconic, classic go-kart design.”

2022 Mini Prices

Mini Cooper 3-Door – P2,750,000

Mini Cooper S 3-Door – P3,150,000

Mini Cooper 5-Door – P2,850,000

Mini Cooper S 5-Door – P3,250,000

Mini Cooper S Convertible – P3,500,000

Mini John Cooper Works 3-Door – P3,950,000

Mini John Cooper Works Convertible –P4,400,000

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

PHOTO BY Mini

