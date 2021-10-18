Vespa Sprint S with TFT dash lands in PH with P245,000 price tag

Just because something’s retro doesn’t mean it can’t come with a few modern conveniences here and there. Just take a look at the new Vespa Sprint S with a TFT dash—you get the unmistakable old-school vibe of the brand and the convenience of a digital display.

Swapping the classic analog look for an easy-to-read digital panel isn’t the only upgrade this thing gets. Vespa has equipped the scooter with its Vespa MIA connectivity system as well.

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

Through these enhancements, riders can enjoy smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity for easy call management and notifications while on the move. Controlling this is a joystick on the left-side control block. Oh, and travel and riding statistics can be viewed through the Vespa app.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

All units come equipped with the same 154.8cc single-cylinder engine that powers the rest of the lineup. Other neat features include LED lights and a brand-new sticker exclusive to the model. The Vespa Sprint S with a TFT dash also runs on very stylish 12-inch aluminum alloy wheels available in matte black or bronze.

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

Now, let’s talk price. If that new instrument display and smartphone connectivity appeals to you, be prepared to shell out P245,000. You’re also getting the Vespa badge, as well as the brand’s timeless retro appear here as well.

So, are these upgrades worth that figure to you? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Vespa

PHOTO BY Vespa

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.