A new Suzuki dealership is now open in Bacolod City

Suzuki Philippines (SPH) continues to get busy this year. After a series of dealership openings, as well as the launch of a new Vitara variant, the carmaker is back with the launch of a new facility in Bacolod City.

Suzuki Auto North Bacolod, the newest addition to SPH’s growing network, is a 3S dealership situated along Lacson Street, Mandalagan, Bacolod City. The 1,161sqm facility features a four-car showroom and a service center with four working bays in total.

The new dealership will provide sales and after-sales services as well as maintenance and repairs to Suzuki customers in this area of Visayas.

“Despite the current difficulties, Suzuki remains determined in finding avenues to build our presence,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “Join us, as we continue in our commitment in championing the Suzuki Way of Life and providing only the finest service to our loyal patrons, partners, and staunch supporters!”

