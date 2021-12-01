Suzuki PH is greeting the holidays with a P250k discount on the Vitara AllGrip

Christmas is right around the corner, and carmakers are starting to roll out new promos for the holiday season. For its part, Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is offering discounts and low down payment deals on several vehicles until December 31, 2021.

SPH is once again slashing the SRP of the new Vitara AllGrip. This month, the AWD SUV can be had at P250,000 off. For those looking to purchase it via financing, the vehicle is available for as low as P69,000 down payment.

Other models covered by Suzuki’s ‘Four the Win’ promo include the Swift, which is now available with a P120,000 discount or through a P19,000 down payment deal. The Ciaz, meanwhile, can be yours with a P100,000 cash discount or with a P29,000 DP. Lastly, the Celerio—just to be clear, this still isn’t the all-new model—is available with a P60,000 cash discount. It can be had with a P29,000 down payment as well.

Continue reading below ↓

So, will you be pulling the trigger on any of these deals, readers?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.