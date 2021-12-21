New Suzuki PH customers will now be entitled to fuel discounts from Caltex

Those who are currently in the market for a new Suzuki vehicle are in for a treat. Suzuki Philippines (SPH), through its newest partnership with Caltex, is offering fuel discounts courtesy of the Suzuki-Caltex SavePlus Card.

This exclusive card will be given to all customers who purchase a brand-new Suzuki from December 2021 to November 2022. Cardholders will be entitled to a P2 per liter discount on Caltex Silver/Platinum with Techron and P1 per liter off on Caltex Diesel with Techron products.

PHOTO BY Suzuki Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

“Chevron is grateful for this opportunity to join forces with a brand we have always been avid supporters of,” shared Chevron Philippines country chair Billy Liu. “We are looking forward to this joint venture which I believe will be beneficial for all parties involved.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“For us in Suzuki Philippines, it has always been about improving the customer experience,” said SPH vice president and general manager Keiichi Suzuki. “This is a great way for us to give back and support our customers as we show our resiliency and determination to bounce back for greater things ahead. Our customers deserve to enjoy and create more memories with their Suzuki cars. ”

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.