Suzuki is offering the Dzire at up to P60,000 off this month

Take note, car buyers—especially those who are in the market for a sedan, an MPV, or a workhorse—Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is rolling out deals and discounts for the month of March.

Through its ‘Triple Deal Promo,’ SPH is offering the XL7 at just P120,000 down payment. Buyers who wish to pay in cash, meanwhile, can avail of the P65,000 outright discount. As for those looking for a sedan, the Dzire is available for as low as P39,000 down payment or with a P60,000 cash discount.

Completing the trio of discounted Suzukis is the Carry, which can be purchased with a P23,000 discount or financed with a P82,000 down payment. This can be had in conjunction with the three-year free PMS program that the brand is offering on the vehicle throughout 2022.

“We at Suzuki always strive to ensure our devoted patrons experience the best level of service our brand has to offer,” said SPH vice president and general manager for automobile Keiichi Suzuki. “This includes finding ways to ensure greater reach and accessibility of our wide range of products and services to all Filipinos.”

Any of these deals catch your eye, readers?

