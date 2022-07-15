The Suzuki Auto Festival is happening this weekend

It’s that time of the year again when Suzuki Philippines (SPH) will be bringing its offerings closer to the people through the Suzuki Auto Festival.

This year’s festivities will be kicking off this weekend, July 16 to 17 at the SM Southmall Food Street Concourse. The two-day event will feature Suzuki Kids Scouts Area and all-access event passports for booth games and rewards. Suzuki’s latest models will also be on display, including the S-Presso, Celerio, Jimny, Ertiga, XL7, and Dzire.

“We are truly excited to bring the Suzuki Auto Festival to the south of Metro Manila, and express our thanks to our valued customers for their consistent support over the years,” said Suzuki Automobile general manager Norihide Takei. “Our team also hopes that through this series of celebrations, our Filipino customers would be reminded of our commitment to delivering innovations and designs that fit their lifestyle and

needs.”

Suzuki Auto Festival 2022:

