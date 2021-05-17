Buy a Suzuki Raider J Crossover, get a chance to win a brand-new Jimny

Anyone out there who’s currently eyeing a brand-new motorcycle? What if we told you that buying a brand-new bike right now could get you a chance at winning a brand-new 4x4 vehicle?

Well, folks, Suzuki Philippines (SPH) is giving away one brand-new Jimny 1.5 GLX AT in a couple of months, and all those who buy a brand-new Suzuki Raider J Crossover are eligible to join. Specifically, one purchase of this motorcycle made from January 1 to June 30, 2021 is/will be equivalent to one raffle entry.

In addition to this, SPH is also raffling off four other Raider J Crossover units (one winner from Luzon, three winners from Visayas and Mindanao). To join, customers must register and send entries via SMS. The engine number and official receipt (OR) or sales invoice (SI) number of the motorcycle purchased will serve as the unique registration code.

For the detailed instructions, read on below::

Registration - Text SUZUKI REG NAME/BIRTHDATE/HOMEADDRESS and send to 2948

Example: SUZUKI REG REY CRUZ/07181980/#38 RIZAL ST. MAKATI CITY

- Text SUZUKI Sending of entries (P2.50 per text) - Text SUZUKI ENGINE# DEALER NAME SI NUMBER and send to 2948

Example: SUZUKI F1C7263812 CF48X101208 DEALERNAME SI7308

The electronic raffle draws will be done on July 8, 2021 at 5pm with the presence of a representative from the Department of Trade and Industry. The event will be held live, but more details have yet to be announced.

The prizes are non-transferrable and not convertible to cash, and winners will be the ones to shoulder the prize tax. All winners will be contacted via email and SMS and will be given final instructions on how to claim their prizes. The official list of winners will also be announced via Suzuki Motorcycles Philippines’ website and Facebook page.

So, readers, what do you think of Suzuki’s latest promo? Share your two cents in the comments.

