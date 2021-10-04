The Suzuki Vitara is available for P150,000 less until the end of October

Christmas is arriving early for car buyers on the hunt for a brand-new crossover.
Suzuki Philippines has announced that all variants of the Vitara AllGrip will be available with a P150,000 discount until the end of October 2021. The model is currently part of the brand’s Four the Win promo and should appeal to those looking for a city-friendly all-wheel-drive crossover. It runs on a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 115hp and 156Nm mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Looking for something on the smaller side? The Suzuki Swift can be had with just a P19,000 downpayment, while the Celerio hatchback can currently be had for up to P60,000 less. The former packs a 1.2-iter gasoline mill with 82hp and 113Nm, while the latter has a 1.0-liter three-cylinder capable of 67hp and 90Nm.
And finally, buyers looking for a more conventional motoring experience behind the wheel of a Japanese sedan might do well to check out the Suzuki Ciaz. The vehicle is now being offered with a sizeable P100,000 discount. This one is powered by a 1.4-liter gasoline engine capable of 92hp and 130Nm.
Again, these offers will only be available until the end of the month. If you’re interested in any of these vehicles, you still have a couple of weeks left to drop by a dealership.
