Report: The Tesla Cybertruck has serious engineering problems

Believe it or not, it’s been nearly four years since Elon Musk previewed the Tesla Cybertruck to the world. Yup, 2019 was that long ago, and the truck still isn’t in production. Musk initially said it will be available in 2021, but the delivery dates have been repeatedly pushed back since.

So, what’s the hold up? Granted, the world shut down for the most part in 2020, but there are reasons within Tesla for the delay. According to “The Tesla Files”, a document leaked by a company whistleblower, the Cybertruck has serious development and engineering flaws.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Wired Magazine published the juicer bits of the report recently, and it could be one of several reasons why the truck has been delayed for nearly four years. Per the magazine, the whistleblower’s report was dated January 25, 2022. It’s possible that some progress has been made, but we’re not expecting the production version of the Cybertruck to be revealed anytime soon.

For starters, the Cybertruck’s slab sides and flat panels presented an unusual problem. The report noted difficulties in sealing the truck’s body, resulting in leaks and noise seeping into the interior. Granted, the vehicle tested was a prototype, but it was an ‘Alpha’ model that’s supposed to have most of the basic and fundamental engineering basics nailed down. However, the ‘Alpha’ Cybertruck had issues even with the basics, per the report.

But leaks and squeaks weren’t the only issues uncovered in the report. There are serious concerns regarding the Cybertruck’s chassis and structure, particularly in regard to stiffness. Tesla can either soften it but risk total structure failure, or stiffen it but cause serious handling and dynamic problems.

PHOTO BY Shutterstock

And speaking of handling and dynamic problems, the report mentioned “excessive mid-speed abruptness and chop,” “high head-toss accelerations,” and more worryingly, “structural shake”. Also noted were “excessive lateral jerk during low-speed maneuvering” along with poor steering refinement and excessive body roll. The brakes were of highest concern due to instability during hard stops, as well as excess body pitching, inconsistent stopping distances, and deep pedal travel.

So, will the Cybertruck be delayed again? Prior to the report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the first customers will receive their electric pickup by the third quarter of 2023. Musk added that mass rollout of the Cybertruck will begin in 2024 with a sales target of 375,000 per year.

Still, we're not expecting it to come out earlier, but at least the Hot Wheels version was made available to consumers.